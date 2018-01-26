Pictorial warning on cigarette pack to be further simplified

Pictorial warning on cigarette pack to be further simplified

January 26, 2018   10:51 am

By Manushi Silva

Steps will be taken to further simplify pictorial warnings on cigarette packets the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) announced.

Chairman of NATA Dr. Palitha Abeykoon said the proposal has already been submitted to the cabinet.
 
“Although there was a drop in the cigarette consumption, statistics show that about 200,000 people are smoking daily” Dr. Abeykoon   said.

Further speaking he said there is a need to formulate a policy decision on the matter to conduct a national discussion for Tobacco and alcohol prevention. 

Sri Lanka has been constantly addressing the issue of tobacco and Alcohol and of the very first countries that ratified the WHO FCTC, which is a legally binding treaty, where countries are bound to implement evidence-based tobacco control measures.

