Four individuals arrested while attempting to cut Walla Patta trees

A group of officers of the Chilaw Wildlife Department arrested four individuals while attempting to cut a Wallapatta tree in Kalumukalana forest reserve, Dankotuwa.

The raid was conducted last evening (25) and a three-wheeler, a saw and an axe were also seized along with the suspects.

The suspects were identified as residents of Yogiyaya, Ruwanwella, Galapitamada and Imbulana.

The suspects were handed over to Chilaw Police.