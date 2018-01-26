Four individuals arrested while attempting to cut Walla Patta trees

Four individuals arrested while attempting to cut Walla Patta trees

January 26, 2018   11:13 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

A group of officers of the Chilaw Wildlife Department arrested four individuals while attempting to cut a Wallapatta tree in Kalumukalana forest reserve, Dankotuwa.

The raid was conducted last evening (25) and a three-wheeler, a saw and an axe were also seized along with the suspects.

The suspects were identified as residents of Yogiyaya, Ruwanwella, Galapitamada and Imbulana.

The suspects were handed over to Chilaw Police. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories