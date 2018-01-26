The residence of a JVP candidate, contesting the 2018 Local Authorities Election, has been destroyed in a fire which had broken out while he and his family were away last night in Agrapatana.

The house belongs to Ranjith Upali who is contesting for the Agrapatana Pradeshiya Sabha from the Bopaththalawa ward under the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

The fire reportedly broke out at around 9.15pm yesterday while he and his family were not at home. However, the flames had destroyed most of the house and most of their belongings before it was brought under control by residents in the area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while the damages caused are also being estimated. Agrapatana Police is conducting further investigations.