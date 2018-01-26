JVP candidates house destroyed in fire
Pic By - Ranjith Rajapakse

JVP candidates house destroyed in fire

January 26, 2018   01:16 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The residence of a JVP candidate, contesting the 2018 Local Authorities Election, has been destroyed in a fire which had broken out while he and his family were away last night in Agrapatana. 

The house belongs to Ranjith Upali who is contesting for the Agrapatana Pradeshiya Sabha from the Bopaththalawa ward under the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

The fire reportedly broke out at around 9.15pm yesterday while he and his family were not at home. However, the flames had destroyed most of the house and most of their belongings before it was brought under control by residents in the area. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while the damages caused are also being estimated. Agrapatana Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories