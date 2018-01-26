University non-academic staff to launch island-wide strike

January 26, 2018   02:40 pm

By Manushi Silva

The non-academic university staff has decided to go on strike on February 6, 7 as their demands were not addressed by the Minister, said the University Trade Union Joint Federation (UTUJF). 

The non-academic university staff of universities island-wide engaged in a token strike  yesterday (25) claiming that the government failed to implement the conditions reached in the agreement inked in 2016 over benefits and other allowances. 

A group of 15,000 people representing all higher education institutions governed by the University Grants Commission are engaged in the strike action.

However, a final decision regarding the strike will be taken after considering the unofficial statement made by Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella, said K.L.D.B. Richmond, Media Spokesman of UTUJF.

