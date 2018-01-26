No Sri Lankans injured in Milan train crash

The Sri Lankan Consulate General in Milan has informed that no Sri Lankan nationals were injured in the Milan train accident yesterday (25), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

At least three people were killed and dozens injured Thursday when a train derailed and crashed near the Italian city of Milan.

The train derailed in Pioltello on the northeastern outskirts of Milan as it was traveling from Cremona, southeast of Milan, to the Porta Garibaldi railway station in the city’s center.

At least eight people remain in critical condition after the crash.

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, the company responsible for the country’s rail infrastructure, said it was investigating the cause of the accident.

-Agencies