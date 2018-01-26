Uva PC member A. Ganeshamurthi arrested

UNP Uva Provincial Council member A. Ganeshamurthi has been arrested by police on charges of financial fraud.

Police said that he was arrested in connection with four complaints which have been lodged against him accusing the provincial councilor of collecting money from various people by promising them employment abroad.

He has been released on bail after being produced before the Badulla magistrate. Ganeshamurthi was ordered released on two personal bails of Rs 100,000 each.

The case was postponed until May 8.

Ganeshamurthi is currently receiving treatment at the Badulla Hospital after he and fellow Uva provincial council member Upali Senaratne were assaulted at the council premises yesterday (25).

Meanwhile police said that 6 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack. They have been released on a cash bail of Rs 10,000 each.