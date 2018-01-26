Female candidate arrested with fake ballot papers

A female candidate contesting the upcoming Local Authorities Election from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has been arrested while allegedly distributing sheets of papers similar to the actual ballot paper to postal voters in Kilinochchi.

Kilinochchi Police said that she was arrested yesterday (25) with a stack of fake ballot papers, similar to the one which will be given to voters in the distinct, which have reportedly been printed by her.

The TNA candidate is contesting for the Karachchi Pradeshiya Sabha at the Local Government polls.

Police have also launched an investigation into the place which had printed the ballot papers after the arrest while the arrested candidate is to be produced at the court today.