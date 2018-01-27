Jaffna International Trade Fair inaugurated

-

The ninth edition of Jaffna International Trade Fair was inaugurated yesterday (26). Minister Daya Gamage, state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran, north chief minister C.V. Vigneswaran, state officials and Indian diplomatic officials attended.

The trade fair will take place at the Jaffna public stadium.

Speaking at its inauguration, Minister Gamage said this would be an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses in the north.

Products of around 70 Indian entrepreneurs participating in the trade fair could give an idea for the north to produce them by themselves.

For that, the technology and investments could be derived from Indian entrepreneurs, he noted.

Minister Gamage appreciated the efforts by the northern people to uplift their lives, and said his primary industries ministry has made many plans to develop Jaffna and other districts in the province.

State mediation is insufficient, and the state officials should assist in getting private sector contributions towards that end, he said.

Among the plans for the north are the distribution of five million TEJC mango plants, ensuring a market for cinnamon, pepper, turmeric and other spices and assisting in the development of the fisheries sector, said minister Gamage.

He also said that when compared to India, which has one public servant for every 1,000 of its population, Sri Lanka has to shoulder a burden of a posse of public servants which is one-fifth of its total population.

They include one million who were recruited during the previous regime, he noted.

The minister added that India got divided when it gained independence, but that Sri Lanka remained one independent country.