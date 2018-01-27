Parliament to be convened on Feb.08 to debate reports

January 27, 2018   01:19 pm

By Manushi Silva

Parliament will be convened on February 8 to debate on the reports of the Bond commission and the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickramesinghe.

He made this statement at a UNP rally held in Deniyaya today (27).

Meanwhile, Leader of the JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he has made a request from the Speaker of Parliament to convene a party leaders meeting to finalize a date to conduct the debate on the reports of the Bond commission and the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud. 

