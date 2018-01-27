4 dead and 5 severely injured in car-bus collision

4 dead and 5 severely injured in car-bus collision

January 27, 2018   01:27 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Four persons were killed and five others were seriously injured after a car collided with a SLTB bus at Thelulla on Thanamalwila -Wellawaya main road today (27), said Police Spokesman.

Six persons have reportedly travelled inside the car when the accident took place, the police said.

The injured were sent to Thanamalwila Hospital for treatments and they were later transferred to Hambantota Hospital.

Two females who were travelling in the car have been admitted to Thanamalwila Hospital with minor injuries.
 
The driver of the SLTB bus was apprehended by the police in connection with the accident.


Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Kuda Oya Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories