Financial crisis is a direct result of the Bond scam  Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the individuals accountable for the Bond scandal should be held responsible for the severe financial crisis that all Sri Lankans are faced with today.

Speaking to the media at a gathering in Batticaloa, the former President stated that several financial burdens including the increase of interest rates charged are all a direct result of the Bond scandal.

Meanwhile Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the UNP will secure a resounding victory at the upcoming Local Government election.