Kabul attack: Taliban kill 95 with ambulance bomb in Afghan capital

A suicide bombing has killed at least 95 people and injured 158 others in the centre of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, officials say. Attackers drove an ambulance laden with explosives past a police checkpoint into a street that was only open to government workers.

It happened near the old interior ministry building and offices of the European Union and High Peace Council.

The Taliban have said they carried out the attack, the deadliest for months.

A week ago, Taliban militants killed 22 people in a luxury Kabul hotel.

Witnesses say the area - home to foreign embassies, the city’s police headquarters and a shopping zone known as Chicken Street - was crowded with people when the bomb exploded on Saturday at about 12:15 local time (08:45 GMT).

Plumes of smoke were seen from around the city.

MP Mirwais Yasini told the BBC the area looked like a butchers afterwards.

He was having lunch at his family home, just metres away, when the blast went off. “First of all we thought it was inside our house,” he said. Then he went outside and saw scattered bodies. “It is very, very inhumane.”

- BBC

- Agencies