Slight change in prevailing weather expected  Met Dept

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces from today. Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Ratnapura districts after 2.00p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in the Western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the south-eastern deep sea areas, heavy showers or thundershowers may occur at times in the deep eastern and south-eastern sea areas.The deep and swallow sea areas to the East and South-east of Sri Lanka can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph during next few days.

Temporally very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expectedduring thundershowers.

(Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards)

Heavy showers or thundershowers may occur at times in the deep eastern and south-eastern sea areas.Mainly fair weather will prevail in other sea areas.

Winds will be northerly to north-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Ambalangoda via Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times as wind speed increase up to 60 kmph.

- Department of Meteorology