Feb 1,2 last chance for postal voters - Election Commission

Persons entitled to cast their postal votes for the Local Government (LG) polls but who could not cast their votes on January 22,25 and 26 will be provided with facilities to cast the votes on 1 and 2 February.

Accordingly, the voting could be done at the respective District Election Offices and at the EC Office, Rajagiriya during office hours on 1 and 2 February, the Election Commission (EC) announced.

The two aforementioned dates will not be changed further under any circumstance, Chairman of the EC, Mahinda Deshapriya stated.

All eligible voters should furnish their national identity cards (IDs) or valid IDs provided by the EC to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Post Master General, Rohana Abeyrathne, said the distribution ballot papers for the Local Government polls will take place today (28).