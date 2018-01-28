Opposition is attempting to gain public favour through the Bond scam Akila Viraj
January 28, 2018 01:29 pm
Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that certain members of the opposition are attempting to capitalize on the Bond scandal to gain public favour.
He further stated that this is a vain attempt made by weak politicians who cannot shoulder the responsibilities of the people.
Meanwhile Rohitha Abeygunawardene stated that the government is attempting to safeguard the perpetrators involved in the Bond scam.