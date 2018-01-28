Search commences for missing Nagadeepa fishermen

Three fishermen on Ceylon fishing trawlers that set off to sea from Nagadeepa fishery harbor have reportedly gone missing since January 24 evening.

Accordingly, the relatives of the missing fishermen lodged a complaint at Nagadeepa Police yesterday (27) about their disappearances.

One out of three fishermen had reportedly informed another set of fishermen that their boat engine was halted, according to the relatives.

However, the relatives of fishermen who went missing say that they are yet to receive any information about the missing fishermen.

Meanwhile, the Navy commenced a search operation on notice from the Nagadeepa Police.