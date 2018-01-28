Parliamentarian Bandula Gunawardana says that the statement made by President Maithripala Sirisena claiming that he is ready to form a SLFP headed government if all 96 members of the UPFA pledge their support to his cause, to be only a statement made on political stage.

He made this sentiment while addressing a media briefing of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) held in Colombo today (28).

“Forming governments is not like a game played by kids.You cannot join nor leave governments at your wish. The President should understand this gravity” he said.

President Maithripala Sirisena on January 27 stated President he was willing to establish a government led by Sri Lanka Freedom Party, if all 96 United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarians joined hands with him.