Bandula answers Presidents statement

Bandula answers Presidents statement

January 28, 2018   06:01 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Parliamentarian Bandula Gunawardana says that the statement made by President Maithripala Sirisena claiming that he is ready to form a SLFP headed government if all 96 members of the UPFA pledge their support to his cause, to be only a statement made on political stage.

He made this sentiment while addressing a media briefing of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) held in Colombo today (28).

“Forming governments is not like a game played by kids.You cannot join nor leave governments at your wish. The President should understand this gravity” he said.

President Maithripala Sirisena  on January 27 stated President he was willing to establish a government led by Sri Lanka Freedom Party, if all 96 United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarians joined hands with him. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories