President summons party leaders

President summons party leaders

January 28, 2018   07:12 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena has summoned all party leaders for a meeting tomorrow (28).

Accordingly, the meeting will be held at 9am tomorrow at the Presidential Secretariat, President’s Secretary, Austin Fernando said

Certain parties are making false statements regarding the reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate into serious acts of fraud and corruption, said the President’s Secretary.

The meeting, which will be convened tomorrow, will see extensive discussions on the bond scam.

He said that various parties are expressing ideas regarding the reduction in the number of pages of the Bond Commission report, and that the President is expected to address the party leaders in this regard.

Speakind to Áda Derana Fernando said that letters have been sent to all Party secretaries requesting their participation at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Fernando further said that if any party leader cannot attend the meeting, a party representative will be contacted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories