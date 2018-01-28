President summons party leaders

President Maithripala Sirisena has summoned all party leaders for a meeting tomorrow (28).

Accordingly, the meeting will be held at 9am tomorrow at the Presidential Secretariat, President’s Secretary, Austin Fernando said

Certain parties are making false statements regarding the reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate into serious acts of fraud and corruption, said the President’s Secretary.

The meeting, which will be convened tomorrow, will see extensive discussions on the bond scam.

He said that various parties are expressing ideas regarding the reduction in the number of pages of the Bond Commission report, and that the President is expected to address the party leaders in this regard.

Speakind to Áda Derana Fernando said that letters have been sent to all Party secretaries requesting their participation at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Fernando further said that if any party leader cannot attend the meeting, a party representative will be contacted.