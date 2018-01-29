Navy detains 12 Indian fishermen

January 29, 2018   09:36 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 12 Indian fishermen and confiscated three mechanised fishing boats on the alleged charges of fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Island Nation on Sunday (28).

Fisheries officials said the incarcerated fishermen hailed from Rameswaram.

They were arrested while fishing near the controversial Katchatheevu Island.
The fishermen were later remanded to judicial custody till February 8 by Talaimannar court.

