SPA commends handing over of SAITM buildings to Buddhist clergy

The SAITM Parents’ Association (SPA) issued a statement commending the decision taken by Dr.Veville Fernando, who earlier stated that all the unused buildings of the SAITM campus will be donated towards the progress and wellbeing of the Buddhist clergy.

President of the SPA Gemunu Wijeratne stated that the government will now be able to pass a definite judgement on the fate of the students of SAITM.

The SPA made a collective statement on the above during a press conference in Colombo.