Govt cannot point fingers at my allies  Mahinda

January 29, 2018   09:47 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the current government is not in a position to defame the acts of the Rajapaksa regime as the President himself has now come forward to fight against his own corrupt allies. 

He further went on to state that the same individuals that pointed fingers at his allies are now being tried for fraud and corruption. 

The former President made these statements while addressing a political rally in Hambantota. 

 

