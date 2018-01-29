UNP has always maintained transparency  PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the only political party that does not and has not tolerated crimes in politics has always been the UNP.

Speaking to the media at an event in Nuwara Eliya, the Premier stated that the UNP has always maintained transparency from the time of inception and that the party will continue to function in a virtuous manner.



The Premier further stated that the UNP has on many occasions punished their own party members when proven guilty.