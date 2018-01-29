Poignancy of LG polls cannot be disregarded  Vijitha Herath

January 29, 2018   10:00 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

MP Vijitha Herath stated that the upcoming Local Government election will be crucial for the people of Sri Lanka as it will be a platform for the public to express their true opinion on the government. 

He further stated that the poignancy of the LG polls cannot be underplayed as a ‘small election’ even though no major shift in governance can be achieved. 

MP Herath expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Gampaha. 

