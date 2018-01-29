Poignancy of LG polls cannot be disregarded Vijitha Herath
January 29, 2018 10:00 am
MP Vijitha Herath stated that the upcoming Local Government election will be crucial for the people of Sri Lanka as it will be a platform for the public to express their true opinion on the government.
He further stated that the poignancy of the LG polls cannot be underplayed as a ‘small election’ even though no major shift in governance can be achieved.
MP Herath expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Gampaha.