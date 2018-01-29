Highest number of exports recorded in 2017  Mangala

January 29, 2018   10:33 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Finance and Media Mangala Samraweera stated that 2017 was an exceptional fiscal year for the country as Sri Lanka recorded the highest number of exported goods in history within the year 2017. 

The Minister of Finance stated that the Central Bank reports reveal that 2017 was a historic financial year for Sri Lanka as the government was able to record the highest number of exports ever. 

Minister Samarweera expressed these sentiments during a press conference in Matara. 

