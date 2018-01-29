Highest number of exports recorded in 2017  Mangala

Minister of Finance and Media Mangala Samraweera stated that 2017 was an exceptional fiscal year for the country as Sri Lanka recorded the highest number of exported goods in history within the year 2017.

Minister Samarweera expressed these sentiments during a press conference in Matara.