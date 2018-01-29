Increased female inclusion in politics is a victory for women  Champika Ranawaka



Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka stated that 2200 women will enter politics following the completion of the Local Government election.

The increased inclusion of women in politics can be seen as a victory for both the ountry and females across Sri Lanka the Minister said.

He further stated that a majority of administrative positions within Local Government institutions will be filled by female representatives.

Minister Ranawaka expressed these sentiments while addressing a political gathering in Nuwara Eliya.