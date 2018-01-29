I pledge to rid Lanka of the fuel mafia  Arjuna

January 29, 2018   12:22 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Petroleum Resource Development Arjuna Ranatunga stated that he will combat and destroy the furl mafia that has controlled the distribution of clean fuel throughout the country. 

Speaking to the media in Kolonnawa Minister Ranatunga stated that he will strive to destabilize the corrupt groups responsible of selling mixed fuel to people across Sri Lanka. 

He further stated that he cannot be influenced by politicians to reopen filling stations that were closed down due to the sale of contaminated fuel. 

