Amaraweera seeks resolution for maritime Kerosene oil shortage

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development Mahinda Amaraweera stated that he will mediate negotiations to arrive at a resolution for the current kerosene oil shortage in maritime areas.

Reports confirm that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has limited the distribution of kerosene oil as fishing vessels have utilized the resource in an irresponsible manner.

The fishing community complained that the limited supply has hindered their daily capacity causing several hindrances to fishermen across Sri Lanka.

When questioned on the issue during a press briefing today (29), Minister Maraweera stated that he will find an amiable resolution to the current crisis.