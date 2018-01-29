Navy foils smuggling operation; recovers gold worth Rs.70 million

-

Based on information received by the Navy, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command, under the directives of its Area Commander, Rear Admiral Meril Wickramasinghe, nabbed 2 Sri Lankan nationals who were attempting to smuggle 12 kg of gold to India via sea.

The apprehension was made in the sea area of Urumalei yesterday (28 January).

The consignment of gold that is worth over Rs 70 million was in the form of 120 biscuits each weighing 100g. A dinghy used for the transportation of the consignment was also seized by the Navy. The apprehended persons, gold and dinghy were handed over to the Jaffna Provincial Customs Office for onward legal action.

- Sri Lanka Navy