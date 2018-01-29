Revamped strategy to uplift plantation sector employees  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says a broad new programme will be implemented after this local government election to solve the problems of the people in the plantation sector. The President also said that as a government the maximum possible support would be given to uplift the living conditions of the people in the plantation sector while developing all their requirements including housing, health and education.

He made these remarks addressing a public rally held in Talawakele, yesterday (28).

President Sirisena also said that he has a good understanding regarding the problems of the people in the country and said that it is his prime objective to provide lasting solutions for those issues.

The President said that a special programme will be launched in the future for the development of the tea industry, and said that a special committee would be appointed in the future to find the ways to promote tea, coconuts and all other export crop productions.

At this rally, the President pointed out the consequences faced by the people in the area as well as the effect on the national economy by not taking steps to replantation of tea in the Hill Country for a long period, and said that as soon as possible he will call a meeting with the tea plantation companies, entrepreneurs as well as the relevant state institutions to expedite the process of the replantation of tea.

T he President also said that steps will be taken in the future to prevent the impact on the tea industry due to the re-export of tea.

Also, a special programme will be launched in the future to curb the drug menace in the plantation sector, the President said that adding another programme will also launched to protect the protect the water supply sources and the hill. He further said that a special town plan will be implemented for the development of Hatton, Talawakele , Nuwara Eliya and Kadapola towns and said that steps will be taken to fulfill the needs of the Dickoya Base Hospital.

It is significant that two candidates contesting under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna banner for the Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha and the Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha joined the SLFP extending their support to the President.

Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S.B. Dissanayake, leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress Arumugam Thondaman, Senthil Thondaman, Parliamentarian Prabha Ganeshan, Minister of Central Provincial Council M. Rameshwaran, Central Provincial Councilor Palani Shakthiwel, Philip Kumara, Deputy Chairman of Central Provincial Council S.B. Rathnayake,SLFP organizer for the Nuwara Eliya District Roshan Gunawardena and others participated in this public rally.

Meanwhile, the President joined in observing the development activities carried out at the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital before participating at this public rally. After inspecting the constricting building complex, he instructed the relevant parties to carry out the construction works speedily for the benefit of the people in the district.

The President also visited the Kotagala Ceylon Workers Foundation and held a meeting with estate managers. The President drew his attention regarding their problems and said that in the future, he will summon all the parties to discuss in this regard.

- PMD