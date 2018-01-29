President and PM are still friends regardless of current situation  G.L.Pieris

The Joint Opposition accused the President and Prime Minister of producing false facts on the dealings within the government in order to gain public favour prior to the Local Government election.

Speaking to the media at a press conference today (29), Professor G.L.Peiris shed light on the above.

G.L.Peiris stated that the current regime has developed a warped tendency to postpone elections in an attempt to maintain a stranglehold on the Parliament.

He further stated that the President and Prime Minister are still firm friends even though they levy allegations at each other in public.