GMOA launches 24-hour token strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association has launched an islandwide token strike today (30), stating that the government has not provided an acceptable resolution to several demands made by the GMOA.

Secretary of the GMOA Dr.Haritha Aluthge stated that the strike action will be launched from 8.00am today. He further stated that the GMOA will launch a potent strike in the near future should the government fail to respond to the demands made.

The GMOA has made several demands from the government including the dissolution of the SAITM medical faculty permanently without creating a new private institution.

Meanwhile Trade Unions from the Water Board stated that they will launch a four hour strike from 9.00am today in protest of a wage dispute within the Water Board.