Govt has done nothing of value during three year reign  Mahinda

Govt has done nothing of value during three year reign  Mahinda

January 30, 2018   11:26 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the SLFP should be held responsible for the sale of government land to foreign investors. 

He further stated that all the major developmental projects launched under his regime have been halted by the current government. 

Speaking to the media at a political rally in Galkissa, former President Rajapaksa stated that the government has merely taken credit for his merits and done nothing of value during their three year tenure. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories