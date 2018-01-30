Govt has done nothing of value during three year reign Mahinda
January 30, 2018 11:26 am
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the SLFP should be held responsible for the sale of government land to foreign investors.
He further stated that all the major developmental projects launched under his regime have been halted by the current government.
Speaking to the media at a political rally in Galkissa, former President Rajapaksa stated that the government has merely taken credit for his merits and done nothing of value during their three year tenure.