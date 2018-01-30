Decision on Bond and PRECIFAC report debates today

A special party leaders meeting will be convened today (30), to finalize a date on which the debate on the reports of the Bond scandal and the Presidential Commission to the public to submit their complaints and petitions regarding inquiries into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) report will be held in Parliament.

The meeting will be held at 12.00 noon today at the Speaker’s office.

It has been reported that the Commissioner of Elections has also been invited to sit in for the meeting. The meeting will be held to decide on whether the debates can be held prior to the Local Government election.

The President and several other politicians stressed the importance of conducting the debates before the Local Government election earlier this month. In response the Prime Minister stated that the debate will be held on February 8.

A special party leaders meeting was called to discuss the possibility of conducting the debate before the election which yielded no results.