SL is not ruled by a King or a President, but by the people  President

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that the general public should band together to rid the country of corrupt and opportunistic politicians by intelligently casting their votes at the Local Government election on February 10.

He further pointed out that every vote casted to any other party other than the SLFP will be considered as a step towards corruption.

The President further stated that the successful amendment of the 19th amendment ensured that Sri Lanka is not headed by a King or a President, but by the people.

President Sirisena expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Matale.