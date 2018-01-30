SL is not ruled by a King or a President, but by the people  President

SL is not ruled by a King or a President, but by the people  President

January 30, 2018   12:09 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that the general public should band together to rid the country of corrupt and opportunistic politicians by intelligently casting their votes at the Local Government election on February 10. 

He further pointed out that every vote casted to any other party other than the SLFP will be considered as a step towards corruption. 

The President further stated that the successful amendment of the 19th amendment ensured that Sri Lanka is not headed by a King or a President, but by the people. 

President Sirisena expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Matale. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories