Naval and fishing communities warned of rough seas

The Department of Meteorology says that due to an atmospheric disturbance over vicinity of Sri Lanka, heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

The deep and shallow sea areas around the island will be rough at times as wind speed increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said, while requesting naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.

Issuing a special weather advisory valid for the next 18 hours, it said that fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in the northern half of the island and in Mathara and Hambanthota districts.