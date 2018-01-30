Selfishness and narrow mindedness has fostered racism within SL  CBK

Selfishness and narrow mindedness has fostered racism within SL  CBK

January 30, 2018   01:01 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga stated that the narrow minded, selfish intentions of certain politicians have created racial turmoil within the country. 

She further stated that the time has now dawned for the people to voice their opinion against such racially prejudiced individuals. 

Speaking to the media at a political gathering in Gampaha the former President stated that the Local Government election will provide the public with a perfect opportunity to rid the country of such corrupt officials. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories