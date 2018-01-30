Selfishness and narrow mindedness has fostered racism within SL  CBK

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga stated that the narrow minded, selfish intentions of certain politicians have created racial turmoil within the country.

She further stated that the time has now dawned for the people to voice their opinion against such racially prejudiced individuals.

Speaking to the media at a political gathering in Gampaha the former President stated that the Local Government election will provide the public with a perfect opportunity to rid the country of such corrupt officials.