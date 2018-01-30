No decision on Bond debate following party leaders meeting

January 30, 2018   01:30 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ada Derana correspondents reveal that a date for the debate on the PRECIFAC and Bond commission reports was not finalized at the party leaders meeting held at the parliamentary complex today (30). 

During the meeting the representative from the Commission of Elections pointed out that several administrative and practical issues will arise should the debate on the reports be held on February 8, as it is a mere two days before the Local Government election. 

Accordingly the party leader made a request from the Speaker to conduct the debate on February 5 or 6, to prevent such problems from arising. 

Following the suggestion the meeting was adjourned with no final decision made. The Speaker informed all the representatives that a meeting will be held with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe to discuss the possibility of conducting the debate on the suggested dates. 

