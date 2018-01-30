GMOA calls off token strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) called off their 24-hour token strike following discussions with minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne.

The strike was called off at 1.00pm today, following talks held this morning with the Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne, Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasingha and other officials.

The GMOA launched an islandwide token strike today (30), stating that the government has not provided an acceptable resolution to several demands made by the GMOA.

Secretary of the GMOA Dr.Haritha Aluthge stated that the strike action will be launched from 8.00am today. He further stated that the GMOA will launch a potent strike in the near future should the government fail to respond to the demands made.

The GMOA has made several demands from the government including the dissolution of the SAITM medical faculty permanently without creating a new private institution.