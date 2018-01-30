13 SLPP members to join the UNP  Range Bandara

13 SLPP members to join the UNP  Range Bandara

January 30, 2018   02:14 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

State Minister of Irrigation Palitha Range Bandara stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party does not possess the strength to break away from the UNP to form a separate government. 

He further stated that no amount of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) deserter will be enough to bolster the ailing SLFP as 13 members of parliament from the SLPP have already pledged their support to the UNP further reinforcing the political power of the UNP. 

In such a situation of political instability the SLFP cannot hope to form their own government State Minister Bandara said. 

Speaking to the media at a gathering in Anamaduwa, Palitha Range Bandara stated that once the 13 SLPP members join with the 106 UNP parliamentarians, the SLFP will have no option but to concede defeat. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories