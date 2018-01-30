Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance over the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery and cloudy condition is expected to continue over the island.

Very heavy falls (about 150mm) can be expected at some places in the Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts.

Heavy falls (about 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Southern and Western provinces, it said, in a special weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours.

Sea areas

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Hambantota and Galle.

Sea areas around the island will be rough at times as wind speed increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, it said.