Rantembe Reservoir spill gates to be opened

January 30, 2018   05:03 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) warns that there will be a possibility of spill gates of the Rantembe Reservoir being opened within the next 2 hours due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area. 

The DMC requests people living downstream of the Mahaweli River from Rantembe to remain vigilant in this regard.

Especially those living  in Mahiyanganaya and Minipe divisional secretariat division and Mahiyanganaya, Minipe, Morayaya, Ambagahapalassa, Handaganawa, Hasalaka and Rohana grama niladari divisions are urges to stay vigilent.   

