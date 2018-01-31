Private hospitals to be regulated from February

-

All private hospitals in Sri Lanka will be regulated from February 04 onward, Health Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

According to Minister Senaratne, the regulation will relieve all patients who seek medical treatment from private hospitals. Patients face various difficulties due to the conduct of some private hospitals. He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the new medical wards complex at Beruwala Base Hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3,400 million.

Minister Senaratne said that recently one private hospital had asked Rs. 700,000 from a heart patient for a heart surgery and after the surgery, the hospital had demanded Rs. 1.2 million from the patient. But the patient did not fully recover yet and is still in the hospital. The bill has reached Rs. 1.8 million by now.

Rs. 100 million had been spent for the Beruwala Base Hospital in the past.

Panadura hospital is to be developed at a cost of Rs. 2,600 million with German aid. The second Maternal and Child hospital in Sri Lanka will be constructed at Galassa in the Kalutara district. Nagoda Hospital will be turned into a Teaching hospital, Minister added.