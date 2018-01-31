-

A little girl, M.N. Amani Raidha, aged 07, came to Colombo with her parents from Badulla to meet President Maithripala Sirisena. But, she didn’t believe that she will get a chance to meet the President until she met him.

The President was informed that a little girl was waiting in front of the Presidential Secretariat with the expectation of meeting him.

Amidst busy schedule, the President was not reluctant to spend a minute to meet the little girl. The President sent the officials to call the little girl and had a cordial discussion with her.

The little girl engaged in a pleasant discussion with the President with a great happiness, and presented a painting drawn by her to the President and requested the President to hang that painting on the wall. The President not only promised to fulfill her wish, but also promised to meet her when he visit Badulla again, and the child was over the brim of happiness.

The President who came to Badulla for a public meeting held on Sunday, visited the house of the little girl despite his busy schedule since he couldn’t deny the appeal made by her.

Amani Raidha who waited with her friends till the President arrives at her residence, welcomed the President warmly.

The President who spent time enjoying the beauty of the children’s world enjoying the songs sung by them bid goodbye to the childern asking them to visit his place whenever they come to Colombo.

- PMD