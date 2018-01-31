Daya Masters assailant released on bail

January 31, 2018   11:08 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The suspect detained for attacking former LTTE media spokesperson Daya Master was released on bail by the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court yesterday (30). 

Officials from the Jaffna Police Division detained a suspect that attempted to stab former L.T.T.E media spokesperson Daya Master on January 8. 

Daya Master, who is currently a producer at a leading media outlet in was attacked while leaving the media station yesterday. 

The suspect has been identified as a 53 year old resident of Jaffna. The intentions of the attack are yet to be revealed. 

