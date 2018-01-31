The suspect detained for attacking former LTTE media spokesperson Daya Master was released on bail by the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court yesterday (30).

Officials from the Jaffna Police Division detained a suspect that attempted to stab former L.T.T.E media spokesperson Daya Master on January 8.

Daya Master, who is currently a producer at a leading media outlet in was attacked while leaving the media station yesterday.

The suspect has been identified as a 53 year old resident of Jaffna. The intentions of the attack are yet to be revealed.