Masterminds of the Bond scandal sacrificed Ravi  CaFFE

Masterminds of the Bond scandal sacrificed Ravi  CaFFE

January 31, 2018   01:10 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Executive Director of CaFFE Keerthi Tennakoon stated that the masterminds behind the Bond scandal used Ravi Karunanayake as a scapegoat in their effort to evade punishment for their involvement in the large scale fraud. 

“Even though the report on the Bond scandal reveals that Ravi Karunanayake may have enjoyed certain benefits from Arjun Aloysius, the Tilak Marapana led UNP committee has sacrificed the UNP Deputy Leader in an effort to protect the real masterminds behind the Bond scandal” Keerthi Tennakoon said. 

Speaking to the media at a press conference today (31), Keerthi Tennakoon stated that such cowardly acts have fostered a toxic political demographic within Sri Lanka. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories