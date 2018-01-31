Masterminds of the Bond scandal sacrificed Ravi  CaFFE

Executive Director of CaFFE Keerthi Tennakoon stated that the masterminds behind the Bond scandal used Ravi Karunanayake as a scapegoat in their effort to evade punishment for their involvement in the large scale fraud.

“Even though the report on the Bond scandal reveals that Ravi Karunanayake may have enjoyed certain benefits from Arjun Aloysius, the Tilak Marapana led UNP committee has sacrificed the UNP Deputy Leader in an effort to protect the real masterminds behind the Bond scandal” Keerthi Tennakoon said.

Speaking to the media at a press conference today (31), Keerthi Tennakoon stated that such cowardly acts have fostered a toxic political demographic within Sri Lanka.