President meets with ADB Board of Directors

A meeting was held between President Maithripala Sirisena and a delegation of Board of Directors of ADB (Asian Development Bank) at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (30).

The discussion was mainly about ADB grants and the progress of the ADB funded project in Sri Lanka.

ADB representatives appreciated Moragahakanda-Kaluganga multipurpose project, that directly help alleviate poverty and raise living standards of those living in agro-economy based areas. It was also mentioned that the North Western Canal under the Moragahakanda project is constructed with the assistance of ADB.

Cooperation will be provided specifically to the agricultural sector which aids to develop the rural and the poor and it is expected to broaden the assistance provided from the ADB.

President highlighted the focus areas for collaboration with ADB. They include, uplifting the economic capacity of farmers, reducing poverty, development of the SME sector with an agro-economic bias.

President mentioned that poverty levels in the North and East are among the highest and more programmes are necessary to uplift living conditions of the people.

The government pays special attention in order to uplift the small and medium scale entrepreneurs, with a focus on increasing technology adoption in the agro sector, and increasing the export-oriented products of the SME sector are priorities for Sri Lanka.

All the representatives who were present agreed with the President to provide assistance concerning all these matters.

The executive director of the Asian Development Bank and the team leader for Sri Lanka Kshatrapati Shivaj including other Board members were present at this meeting. Economic advisor to President, Dr. Sarath Rajapathirana and Secretary-General and chief economist of the National Economic Council Professor Lalith Samarakoon were present at the event.