25-year-old woman assaulted and murdered

A young woman has been assaulted and murdered at a residence in Sedamkulam, Ilawali.

Police said the 25-year-old was at home when a group of robbers had entered and attacked her.

She had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to a hospital.

The suspects had stolen around Rs 100,000 in cash from the house before fleeing.

Ilawali Police is conducting further investigations into the incident while the postmortem examination is to carried out today.