Uva CM appears before Human Rights Commission

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake appeared before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) this morning, in connection with the alleged incident of forcing a principal to kneel before him.

The Chief Minister arrived at the commission today after he was issued summons to appear and give a statement for the inquiry being carried out regarding the incident.

Dassanayake had previously notified the commission in writing that he would be unable to appear today due to election activities, however the commission had said the request was unacceptable and instructed him to appear before the commission and give a statement.

The commission had also warned that necessary action would be taken against the chief minister if he had failed to appear at the HRCSL today.

Meanwhile the Badulla Zonal Education Director Sarath Ranasinghe was also summoned by the human rights commission today (1).

The commission has already recorded statements from the Uva Education Secretary, Sandya Ambanwala, the Provincial Director of Education, Ratnayake, Zonal Director of Education, Sarath Ranasinghe, OIC Badulla, provincial officials Palitha Ariyawansa, Prasanna Padmasiri and Amila Krishantha Ratnayake.

The Chief Minister has been accused of summoning the principal of Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla to his residence and forcing her to kneel on the floor because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by him.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has condemned the incident while President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed IGP Pujith Jayasundara to launch a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.