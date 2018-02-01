Children being used for various election activities - NCPA

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) requests that no children are used by political parties and independent groups related election work.

“It has been reported that children are being used for various activities related to the upcoming elections in violation of the rights of these children. The NCPA views this matter very seriously,” its Chairperson Marini de Livera said.

The NCPA urges the general public to provide information over its 24 hour ChildLine 1929 if such incidents occur.

Article 36 of Convention of the Rights of the Child declares: “Children should be protected from any activity that could harm their development”.