Police hunt for army deserter who shot his mistress

Kahatagasdigiliya Police have commenced investigations to apprehend a suspect responsible for the attempted murder of a woman.

The suspect, an army deserter, had reportedly shot and attempted to murder his own his mistress.

He had hidden and waited near the woman’s residence last night (31) and opened fire at her before fleeing.

The victim, a 24-year-old mother of two, was admitted to the Kahatagasdigiliya Hospital in critical condition and has been transferred to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.